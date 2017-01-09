Police Make Arrest In Monroeville Mall Shooting

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Monroeville Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall last Friday.

Police paperwork indicates what happened there was actually a drug deal.

Authorities say Rodney Taylor, 26, of Brookline came to the parking lot behind Monroeville Mall with a woman to buy some heroin. According to police, a short time later, another person arrived and the drug deal was done. That’s when gunshots rang out.

“I’ve noticed a little bit more of a police presence since some of these things have come. So I feel a little bit better about that. At the same time it’s a shame that it’s really necessary,” Brian Chontos said.

Police say Taylor tried to get away, but nearby police caught up with him quickly and he was taken into custody. Police found heroin in the car and shell casings and a gun near by.

“It bothers me but it won’t deter me,” Patti Sechan said.

Police have not named the man who came to make the drug deal. They are only saying he is from Swissvale and his injuries were not life threatening. In fact, he drove himself to the hospital. The uptick in incidents here at the mall has not be a deterrent to die-hard Monroeville shoppers.

“I’m very comfortable. We’ve lived here for over 45 years, so I’m very comfortable in doing what I do,” one woman said.

Police say the incident had nothing to do with the mall or shoppers. Taylor is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of controlled substances.

Rodney Taylor remains in the Allegheny County on $10,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing later this month.