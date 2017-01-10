WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Take Down Dolphins | Joey Porter Arrested, Put On Leave | Big Ben No Longer In Walking Boot | Next Up: Chiefs | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Remains Found In Search For Missing Plane Confirmed As Human

January 10, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Cessna 525 Citation, Cleveland, Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities searching Lake Erie for the wreckage of a plane that vanished from radar near Cleveland have confirmed that the remains found in a seat late last week are human.

They also announced Tuesday that a 20-foot piece pulled from the water is from the fuselage of the plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared after taking off Dec. 29.

All six are presumed dead.

Searchers say they’ve been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with the human remains. Officials on Tuesday said the remains found were male but wouldn’t reveal other details about the victim.

The city says rough weather won’t allow more searching until Wednesday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia