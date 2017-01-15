Uncle Of Woman Found Dead In Braddock Alley Facing Charges

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A man is facing charges Sunday after his niece was found dead in a Braddock alley.

Forty-eight-year-old Kalvin Stewart, of Rankin, has been accused of killing his niece, India Stewart, and leaving her body in abandoned garage in Braddock.

Around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, police found India’s body near Yew Way and Maple Alley. The criminal complaint states she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to the criminal complaint, witness interviews led police to consider Kalvin Stewart as a suspect.

Surveillance video placed Kalvin’s vehicle at India’s place of work Saturday morning, and the vehicle could be seen speeding away from the area where India’s body was found around 7:10 a.m.

Around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report that a vehicle was on fire on the North Side. The vehicle was registered to Kalvin and his wife, and it had not been reported stolen. Blood was found inside the vehicle.

Police also say in the criminal complaint that India briefly lived with Kalvin and his wife in Rankin, and police were called to the house for a domestic disturbance in October 2016. When officers arrived on the scene, India had a fresh bruise on her eye, and she told officers Kalvin had hit her because she threatened to tell his wife that he had a history of dating other women.

Stewart is facing charges including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and arson.

