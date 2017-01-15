Steelers Fans Prepared To Face Potential Storm In Kansas City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are revving up for Sunday’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They waved their Terrible Towels at a bar in Kansas City, hoping for a big win. But, it’s what’s supposed to happen before the game that has a lot of people talking.

“We have pre-treated all of our roads and ramps and now we’re just waiting for the storm to arrive,” MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Lynelle Luther said.

A major ice storm is expected to hit Kansas City. It’s already been causing a lot of problems for folks in the midwest. The death toll rose to four as roads became treacherous starting on Friday in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. MoDOT officials say they’re doing all they can to prevent accidents from happening before the game Sunday night.

“Temperatures are expected to rise so it will give us time to get ice off the road and the temperatures to help us in that respect,” Luther said.

That is, if the storm even comes.

“They’re also saying it could miss Kansas City all together,” KDKA’s Rich Walsh said.

We spoke to KDKA’s Rich Walsh over FaceTime, who’s in Kansas City right now. He says fans he’s spoken with have taken the time change of the game in stride.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to, no one had to change their flight because of weather or game time,” Walsh said.

“Let’s go Steelers, here we go,” Steelers Fan Lindsay Ronick said.

Steelers fan Lindsay Tonick, who moved to Kansas City from Baldwin Borough two years ago says it’s her first time going to a Steelers game, so she’s not letting anything get in her way.

“We have our umbrellas. I’m taking my boyfriend and our roommate and we’re going to go no matter what. I’m not going to let a little storm scare me away from my first ever Chiefs-Steelers game ever,” Ronick said.

Some Kansas City restaurants have already posted signs on their windows, saying they will be closed Sunday because of the threat for an ice storm and will re-open on Monday.

Game time is 8:20 p.m.

