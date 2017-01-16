HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
‘I’m Not On SnapFace’: Belichick Dismisses Comments In Antonio Brown Live Video

January 16, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Bill Belichick, chiefs, New England Patriots, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is dismissing comments made in a controversal Facebook live video posted by Antonio Brown after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Sports writer Ryan Hannable tweeted Monday that Belichick made light of the video, saying: “…I’m not on SnapFace and all those… I’m not too worried what they put on InstantChat.”

In the video Brown posted, coach Tomlin can be heard giving address to the team about the Patriots, and he’s not happy his team had to give the (expletive) Patriots an extra day of preparation.

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations,” Tomlin said in the video. “We spotted those [expletive] a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the [expletive] morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming … Keep a low profile.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared on a Boston area radio station to talk about the comments.

He told WEEI, “I don’t think that would go over well with our coach.”

Brady also said what’s done in the locker room, should stay in the locker room.

