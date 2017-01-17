Tomlin: Brown ‘Foolish’ To Livestream Postgame Locker Room

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots but is equally upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown’s for livestreaming Tomlin’s postgame speech on social media.

Tomlin called Brown’s decision to stream more than 15 minutes of Pittsburgh’s giddy locker room after a playoff victory over Kansas City “foolish” and “selfish.”

“We will punish him but we won’t punish us”. He has to grow from this,” Tomlin said. “It was foolish of him to do that, selfish and inconsiderate.”

The coach added the All-Pro wide receiver will be punished “swiftly” but added Brown will be available for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Patriots.

“I will see him at one point and will address it. It will be done internally,” Tomlin said.

“He’s a great player, respected largely in the locker room but incidents such as this don’t help him in that regard,” Tomlin finished.

Brown’s video was viewed more than a million times before being taken down.

In it, Tomlin can be heard using several expletives, including one directed at New England because the Patriots will have an extra day of preparation by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday, a full 24 hours before Pittsburgh ousted the Chiefs.