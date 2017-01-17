Ben Roethlisberger Is ‘A Little Disappointed’ With Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – The Steelers beat the Chiefs last week 18-16 to advance to the AFC Championship game, but it was a postgame locker room video shot by Antonio Brown that has grabbed the headlines.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined The Cook and Poni Show for his weekly spot on the #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and shared with the guys his thoughts on Brown doing a Facebook Live video of the postgame message from head coach Mike Tomlin.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’ve got to deal with right now,” Ben told us. “That’s a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and it’s kind of a special place. So a little disappointed with AB for that…Coach talks and then I talk, and you just don’t want everyone to know what’s going on in there with the family. And also, I wish AB would have been listening to Coach and myself instead of being on the other side of the locker room filming.”

The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show is heard exclusively every Tuesday at 11 am during the Steelers season on The Cook and Poni Show on Sportsradio 93-7 The Fan.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter