Crowds Pack Downtown Streets For Women’s March On Pittsburgh

January 21, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Pittsburgh, Women's March On Pittsburgh, Women's March On Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crowds packed the streets downtown Saturday for the Women’s March on Pittsburgh.

A rally was held at the City County Building on Grant Street around 11 a.m.

Some marchers wore shirts that said “Nasty Woman.” Many brought handmade signs expressing their concerns — some read “LGBTQIA RIGHTS = HUMAN RIGHTS,” “Science is NOT a liberal conspiracy,” “My body, my choice” and “Only great without hate.”

(Photo Credit: Fred Williams/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Fred Williams/KDKA)

At the end of the rally, the crowd will march along Grant Street, Fifth Avenue and McMasters Way before heading into Market Square.

The local march is part of the Women’s Marches taking place all over the country, and even in international cities. The event started with the Women’s March on Washington, taking place in Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning.

The marches are part of a grassroots effort to send a message to the Trump administration about women’s rights.

