Moon Twp. Road Closed Due To Landslide

January 24, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Landslide, Moon Township, Road Closure

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A section of a Moon Township road is closed Tuesday due to a landslide.

PennDOT says southbound lanes of University Boulevard between Stoops Ferry Road (Route 51) and Campus Drive will be closed until further notice.

Crews are working to clear debris from the road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The posted detour for drivers is along Stoops Ferry Road.

From North of the Slide

  • Continue northbound on Route 51 (Stoops Ferry Road)
  • Turn left onto Flaugherty Run Road (Route 3089)
  • Turn left onto Brodhead Road (Route 3077)
  • Turn left onto University Boulevard
  • End detour

From South of the Slide

  • Same detour in opposite direction

Drivers can check 511PA.com for information on road conditions.

