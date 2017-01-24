WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Summit Twp. Elementary Shutting Down Over High Lead Levels In Water

January 24, 2017 12:46 AM By David Highfield
Filed Under: Butler County, David Highfield, Lead, Summit Elementary School, Summit Township

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — An elementary school in Butler County is being shut down, for at least the next two days, while the district deals with a problem involving lead in the water.

“You need to apologize to all of the children and to all of the parents, and you need to step down, because obviously, you are not fit to hold the position that you have,” said one parent.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Parents in the Butler Area School District are irate that their children were allowed to drink water at Summit Elementary School for months after testing showed higher levels of lead than are allowed.

“I was extremely disappointed in the district for lying to us, for putting us in a position where they knew for so many months yet they knowingly poisoned our children,” said Tara Huntsman, a parent.

It was back in August when 80 percent of the samples taken of the school’s well water tested above the allowable lead levels. In a second test, 100 percent of samples were above.

For two days, the kids were given bottled water, but then the superintendent believed the water was safe. That is, until this all came to light last week.

He’s now apologizing for not digging deeper.

“I’ve gone through numerous emotions myself about the water operator and about everything that transpired. So, I apologize deeply and profusely,” said Superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley.

The school board president says a maintenance supervisor, who acted as the district’s water operator, misunderstood the Department of Environmental Protection and thought the water was safe.

The district says their next steps are to take new water samples, the maintenance supervisor has been terminated, they’re hiring an engineering firm for guidance, and they plan to pay for the blood work for the children to test them for lead.

Also, they are planning a community meeting.

Meanwhile, school officials have cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

