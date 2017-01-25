Citizens Board: Video Backs Cop In Steelers’ Coach Arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board says video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter supports an officer’s version of the events, including that Porter grabbed the officer’s wrists, rendering him defenseless.

Porter’s attorney is declining comment on executive director Elizabeth Pittinger’s comments.

The Allegheny County district attorney had previously said the video didn’t support the most serious criminal charges against Porter – including aggravated assault for allegedly grabbing Officer Paul Abel’s wrists. A spokesman says the prosecutor is sticking by that assessment.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich issued the following statement:

“Based upon our review of the facts, surveillance and body camera video, we have not wavered in support of Officer Abel’s actions in the arrest of Joey Porter and the filing of initial charges. We are pleased that the CPRB agrees with our initial findings. We’d like to remind the public that the Police Bureau’s investigation is ongoing; therefore, there video will not be released.”

Porter faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 21 on remaining citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Porter allegedly scuffled with a bouncer who denied him admission to a bar, and then Abel, hours after the Steeler’s Jan. 8 playoff win over Miami.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)