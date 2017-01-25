EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Rivers Casino Outlines Plans For $51.5 Million Hotel

January 25, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: North Shore, Rivers Casino, Rivers Casino Hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More details about the Rivers Casino’s plans for a hotel were released Tuesday after a meeting with the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.

Although original reports suggested the hotel would cost $35 million, officials now say the seven-story hotel with 221 guest rooms would cost $51.5 million.

According to a release, the hotel would stand in the vacant land between the casino and the Carnegie Science Center, connecting to the casino on its east end.

The proposed Rivers Casino Hotel would also include a fitness center, new restaurant and lobby bar. A spa would also be added, but it would be added to the casino facility, not the hotel itself.

Rivers Casino officials say the hotel would bring more than 1,500 new jobs to the area and increase state and local tax benefits.

Officials hope to break ground late this spring and open in 2018. The City of Pittsburgh still has to approve the plans.

