Investigators: Laundry Company Source Of UPMC Hospital Mold Outbreak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are saying that a linen-cleaning company is to blame for the mold outbreak at UPMC hospitals.

In late 2015 and throughout 2016, five patients at UPMC hospitals contracted fungal infections and later died.

Investigators say Paris Companies, the linen-cleaning company used by UPMC, had mold at one of their cleaning facilities, and contaminated linens were sent to UPMC hospitals.

Testing showed the same mold was found in a bin of supposedly clean linens that was delivered to UPMC Montefiore.

Paris Companies supplies 22 UPMC hospitals with linens and provides the same service to more than 100 other healthcare providers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter