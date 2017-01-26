WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Investigators: Laundry Company Source Of UPMC Hospital Mold Outbreak

January 26, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Mold Outbreak, Pittsburgh, UPMC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are saying that a linen-cleaning company is to blame for the mold outbreak at UPMC hospitals.

In late 2015 and throughout 2016, five patients at UPMC hospitals contracted fungal infections and later died.

Investigators say Paris Companies, the linen-cleaning company used by UPMC, had mold at one of their cleaning facilities, and contaminated linens were sent to UPMC hospitals.

Testing showed the same mold was found in a bin of supposedly clean linens that was delivered to UPMC Montefiore.

Paris Companies supplies 22 UPMC hospitals with linens and provides the same service to more than 100 other healthcare providers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia