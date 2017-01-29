WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
President Trump Defends Order On Immigration, Says It’s ‘Not A Muslim Ban’

January 29, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

LONDON (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration and says he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria’s bloody civil war.

Trump says in a statement Sunday amid widespread protests that “America is a proud nation of immigrants.” He says the country “will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression,” but “while protecting our own citizens and border.”

Trump’s order halting the Syrian refugee program and temporarily suspending immigration from seven majority Muslim countries has sparked protests across the country.

He insists it’s “not a Muslim ban” and blames the media for that suggestion.

Trump says the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

Crowds gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport, and across the country, on Sunday afternoon to protest the travel ban President Donald Trump signed into action over the weekend.

