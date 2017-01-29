President Trump Defends Order On Immigration, Says It’s ‘Not A Muslim Ban’

LONDON (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration and says he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria’s bloody civil war.

Trump says in a statement Sunday amid widespread protests that “America is a proud nation of immigrants.” He says the country “will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression,” but “while protecting our own citizens and border.”

Trump’s order halting the Syrian refugee program and temporarily suspending immigration from seven majority Muslim countries has sparked protests across the country.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

He insists it’s “not a Muslim ban” and blames the media for that suggestion.

Trump says the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

Crowds gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport, and across the country, on Sunday afternoon to protest the travel ban President Donald Trump signed into action over the weekend.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)