IUP Student Strangled During Fight Once Saved Woman From Fiery Crash

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — There are new details regarding an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who was strangled during a fight with a fraternity brother over the weekend.

Two years ago, the IUP sophomore helped save a woman’s life after a car accident near Breezewood. Caleb Zweig rescued the accident victim from her burning car.

In a Facebook post, Zweig said with the help of two soldiers, he used a wrench to pry open the car’s door just enough to get the woman out. He said he sat with the woman and talked to her until paramedics arrived. He believed she was texting and drove into the median.

On Friday, Zweig was killed.

“Our hearts are broken; when something like this happens, just tragic and horrible for all involved,” said Michelle Fryling, an IUP spokesperson.

Police say Zweig got into a fight Friday night with his 19-year-old fraternity brother, Brady DiStephano, on a street near the IUP campus.

“There was an altercation. The defendant was said to have went to the ground with the victim and there were witnesses that claimed he had choked the victim,” said Indiana Borough Police Chief William Sutton.

Zweig and DiStephano were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Police assume both young men were drinking prior to the fight.

During interviews, a witness told police they pulled DiStephano away and called for help. Zweig, of Rockville, Maryland, later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, officers showed up at DiStephano’s home and told him Zweig had died. Police say he was “visibly distraught” when he heard the news.

DiStephano was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. More charges are expected to be filed after the autopsy is completed. It’s still unclear how or why the fight started.