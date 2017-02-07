Fire Marshal: Gas Dryer Likely Started Fire That Killed Avonworth H.S. Teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The county fire marshal says a natural gas clothes dryer likely caused the house fire that killed a 15-year-old Avonworth High School student last month.

The Allegheny County fire marshal says Tuesday that there was too much fire and collapse damage to confirm the cause of the fire that killed Hannah Milbert.

Hannah was a star soccer goalie at Avonworth High School. She helped her team reach the playoffs last fall, and she received the All-WPIAL award at the December banquet.

Hannah’s body was found about 10 p.m. Jan. 7 in the charred remains of her family’s home.

Firefighters were called about 6 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Hannah was also a sophomore honors student and a Girl Scout.

Suzanne Stewart was Hannah’s Girl Scout troop leader.

“It’s hard. It’s a shock. I personally have a strong faith in God and so does she. That’s the only way we’re going to get through,” said Stewart.

The house was a total loss, leaving a family grappling with not only the loss of their beloved daughter, but everything they owned.

Two Go Fund Me pages have been set up to help Milbert’s family. Visit them here: Helping The Milbert Family | Milberts Rebuild Fund

