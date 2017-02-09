Winter Weather Alerts Remain In Effect For Much Of W. Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heaviest snow moved through the area overnight, but more is expected to fall throughout the morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Greene, Jefferson.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 7 p.m. for the following counties:

Indiana, Fayette and Westmoreland

As of 4:30 a.m., 3.6 inches of snow had fallen in Pittsburgh.

Other area snow totals as of 4:30 a.m.:

Indiana – 8 inches

Spraggs – 5.5 inches

Ford Cliff – 5 inches

Harrison City – 6 inches

KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley expects snow showers to end by midnight.

Brenda Waters’ Report:

While it was a slow go on the roads at times, road crews have been out all night and conditions on the main roads are improving.

Side streets could still be problematic in some areas.

The heaviest snow fell between midnight and 2 a.m., which caused some issues for drivers.

In Penn Hills, a few cars became stuck in the snow around 2 a.m. along Lime Hollow Road.

On the Parkway East, an accident between the Edgewood and Wilkinsburg exits temporarily closed all lanes of traffic. They have since reopened.

Lisa Washington’s Report:

In Washington County, several tractor-trailers and other vehicles became stuck along an uphill section of Route 51 near Brownsville Road.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 Snow Alert was issued in Pittsburgh. As a result, 50-60 Public Works crews have been out treating roads.

Murrysville police are asking for drivers to stay off the roads to give Public Works crews time to clear and treat the roads.

Along the Turnpike, the speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from the Ohio state line to the Blue Mountain Tunnel.

Also, empty and double tractor-trailer trucks are not allowed on the Turnpike.

If you do have to go out, officials are advising motorists who do venture out onto the roads to take their time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter