WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow Arrives | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Winter Weather Alerts Remain In Effect For Much Of W. Pa.

February 9, 2017 5:17 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Lisa Washington, Ron Smiley, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heaviest snow moved through the area overnight, but more is expected to fall throughout the morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Greene, Jefferson.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 7 p.m. for the following counties:

Indiana, Fayette and Westmoreland

As of 4:30 a.m., 3.6 inches of snow had fallen in Pittsburgh.

Other area snow totals as of 4:30 a.m.:

  • Indiana – 8 inches
  • Spraggs – 5.5 inches
  • Ford Cliff – 5 inches
  • Harrison City – 6 inches

KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley expects snow showers to end by midnight.

Brenda Waters’ Report:

While it was a slow go on the roads at times, road crews have been out all night and conditions on the main roads are improving.

Side streets could still be problematic in some areas.

The heaviest snow fell between midnight and 2 a.m., which caused some issues for drivers.

In Penn Hills, a few cars became stuck in the snow around 2 a.m. along Lime Hollow Road.

On the Parkway East, an accident between the Edgewood and Wilkinsburg exits temporarily closed all lanes of traffic. They have since reopened.

Lisa Washington’s Report:

In Washington County, several tractor-trailers and other vehicles became stuck along an uphill section of Route 51 near Brownsville Road.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 Snow Alert was issued in Pittsburgh. As a result, 50-60 Public Works crews have been out treating roads.

Murrysville police are asking for drivers to stay off the roads to give Public Works crews time to clear and treat the roads.

Along the Turnpike, the speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph from the Ohio state line to the Blue Mountain Tunnel.

Also, empty and double tractor-trailer trucks are not allowed on the Turnpike.

If you do have to go out, officials are advising motorists who do venture out onto the roads to take their time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia