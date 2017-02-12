WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Hays Eagle Nest Impacted By Pittsburgh Wind Storm

February 12, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Hays Eagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has shared a troubling update regarding the Hays Eagle nest.

According to a statement shared by ASWP Communications Director Rachel Handel, the nest was damaged in Sunday’s wind storm and the tree it is perched on is no longer visible from camera view.

ASWP Executive Director Jim Bonner said nothing can be done immediately.

“The tree was impacted by tonight’s storm and we will need to wait until daylight to get onsite and determine what has happened,” he said.

WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:

This news comes just days after the first egg of 2017 was spotted in the nest. 

Last year, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets, which hatched in March and fledged in June. A third egg was not viable and never hatched.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia