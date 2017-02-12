Hays Eagle Nest Impacted By Pittsburgh Wind Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has shared a troubling update regarding the Hays Eagle nest.
According to a statement shared by ASWP Communications Director Rachel Handel, the nest was damaged in Sunday’s wind storm and the tree it is perched on is no longer visible from camera view.
ASWP Executive Director Jim Bonner said nothing can be done immediately.
“The tree was impacted by tonight’s storm and we will need to wait until daylight to get onsite and determine what has happened,” he said.
This news comes just days after the first egg of 2017 was spotted in the nest.
Last year, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets, which hatched in March and fledged in June. A third egg was not viable and never hatched.
