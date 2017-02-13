Hays Bald Eagles Searching For New Home After Winds Bring Down Tree & Nest

HAYS (KDKA) – The tree that held the nest of two bald eagles and their egg fell during high winds Sunday night.

On Monday, both eagles could be seen circling in sky looking for the next spot to build a new home.

“The tree that it was in was huge. Never thought it would fall,” avid birder Dana Nesti said.

The female bald eagle was in the nest as the tree started to fall.

Nesti arrived at the Hays viewing area before dawn to take pictures of the aftermath.

“They usually don’t fly until it gets light and it was still dark and they were flying around,” Nesti said.

WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:

“When I looked up, we could see a void in the hillside where the tree was and we ascertained that it was probably gone,” avid birder Dan Dasynich said.

“It’s devastating. So many people have fallen in love with these birds being able to watch them so closely day in and day out,” Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania Executive Director Jim Bonner said.

The good news is that both adult eagles are fine. The female is expected to lay another egg within the next few days, but that egg likely won’t survive since there’s no nest to incubate it.

“It’s still early in the season so there’s a chance they may be able to lay new eggs. They have to find and establish a new nest which is the biggest challenge,” Bonner said.

The Audubon Society expects the bald eagles to remain in the area. They will either build a new nest or take over an existing nest. For example the bald eagle nest in Harmar was actually built by red-tailed hawks.

Last year, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets, which hatched in March and fledged in June. A third egg was not viable and never hatched.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter