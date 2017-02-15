Police Arrest, Charge Man In Mother’s Day Crash In Youngwood

YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — Months after a crash in Westmoreland County sent five people to the hospital; the man police say was responsible is in jail.
Matthew Murphy, 25, of Scottdale, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as other charges.
Police say he was speeding when he rear-ended another car on Route 119 in Youngwood last Mother’s Day.
A husband and wife and their two young children all suffered significant injuries.
Murphy was also severely injured.
Accident investigators say Murphy was passing cars, driving recklessly, and slammed into the back of the family’s vehicle at a speed of between 70-78 miles per hour.
Murphy is currently free on $25,000 bond.
