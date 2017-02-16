EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Teen Accused Of Taking Selfie With Friend’s Body Testifies At Trial

DA Asks Maxwell Morton Why He Didn't Use Phone To Call 911 Instead February 16, 2017 10:24 AM

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his friend and taking a selfie with the body resumed today.

This morning, Maxwell Morton took the stand and said the victim, 16-year-old Ryan Mangan, was his “best friend.”

Morton said the clip wasn’t in the gun and he just wanted the gun to click when he pulled the trigger.

“I pulled the trigger and the gun went off,” he said.

When asked about why he took a picture with the victim’s body, Morton said, “Something in my head told me to take a picture of what happened.”

Jurors were shown the photo on Wednesday.

During cross-examination, District Attorney John Peck asked Morton why he didn’t render aid or use his phone to call 911.

On Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht testified that Mangan could have survived if he had gotten medical care.

The defense rested and closing arguments began around 10:30 a.m.

