PWSA Identifies Source Of 10,000 Gallon Per Minute Leak

February 16, 2017 11:42 AM By Lisa Washington
Lisa Washington, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has found the source of a large leak that was affecting the water levels in its system.

The authority has been having trouble maintaining constant water levels at two local reservoirs.

They said the leak that created low levels in its water system is on a 60-inch water main connecting the Aspinwall treatment plant to the Lanpher Reservoir.

The Lanpher Reservoir serves approximately 45,000 residents north of the Allegheny River.

According to PWSA officials, the leak went undetected because it flows into a sewer and a stream that discharges into the Allegheny River.

PWSA said the drinking water is safe and the quality and the supply of its water isn’t at risk. To repair the leak, crews will excavate the site and identify the extent of the break.

They said customers should not be impacted by the repairs.

The leak in the Lanpher service area was discovered after crews closed off valves to both the Lanpher Reservoir and the Highland 2 Reservoir.

The levels at the Highland 2 Reservoir began rising. That’s when they were able to determine that the leak – at a rate of 10,000 gallons per minute, was coming from the Lanpher Reservoir.

In addition to filling the Highland 2 Reservoir to its capacity, PWSA also added an additional pump to the system, to overcome the water loss in the Lanpher service area.

