Attorney: Revis ‘Should Be Afforded The Benefit Of The Doubt’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Darrelle Revis is facing charges for an alleged incident on the South Side. However, his lawyer says Revis’ side of the story has yet to be told.

Pittsburgh police say the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South 23rd and East Carson streets.

“Darrelle came home for the weekend to visit family and friends and while he was at home he decided to go and hang out with a buddy of his on the South Side,” attorney Blaine Jones said during an interview on “The Fan Morning Show.”

Jones said Revis was in the area to look at a piece of property he was hoping to develop. At that time, there was a group of five or six other guys in the area.

According to Revis, one of the men in particular was very intoxicated.

“He’s basing that on being able to smell the alcohol on the gentleman’s breath and on his person,” Jones said.

Revis also described the other man as acting erratic and aggressive.

At that point, Revis claims he tried to pass the man and was given a shoulder bump. He then asked the man to relax and stated that he didn’t want any problems.

Jones said a portion of the group was receptive to Revis’ comments, but some were not and got in his face.

“At a point in time, Darrelle steps back and says, ‘My name is Darrelle Revis, I’m a professional football player, I don’t want any problems from you guys or anyone else,’” Jones said.

Again, part of the group was not receptive so Revis turned and started to walk away.

One person in the group allegedly began to following Revis and record him on his phone.

Police say Revis allegedly snatched the cell phone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old get the cell phone back.

That is when Revis allegedly tossed the phone into the street.

“I think that’s where everyone is getting this these guys were following him with the cell phone video,” Jones said. “They’re picking it up, to use a football analogy, kind of in the fourth quarter, but they’re not seeing quarters one, two and three.”

Jones has not seen the video yet due to the ongoing investigation.

“He was saying that they put their hands on him a second time after they approached him. When they approached him that second time, Darrelle wasn’t even sure if they had a weapon or not. All he heard was his name being said over and over again…he became fearful. Just because a guy is a football player and may be able to deliver blows on the field doesn’t mean that he’s not a human being who is afraid of being targeted for a robbery or an assault. So, that’s what he said his mindset was,” Jones said.

Jones went on to say that Revis should be given the benefit of the doubt because he’s never been in trouble with the law before.

“He’s never been in any type of trouble at all, never been arrested, never been charged, never been questioned about anything. So, I do think, like I said yesterday, when it comes to credibility he’s second to none and should be afforded the benefit of the doubt,” Jones said.

Jones said they are currently in the process of working out the logistics of where they go from here.

Meanwhile, charges filed against Revis include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Listen to Jones’ full interview below:

