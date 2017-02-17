Primanti’s Creates New Sandwich To Celebrate Crosby’s 1,000th Point

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
February 17, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, Primanti Brothers, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby is 86th player in NHL history to rack up 1,000 career points.

To help celebrate the milestone, Primanti Brothers has created a new sandwich.

The name of the sandwich is The Captain. It features capicola, turkey and roast beef along with the usual toppings.

Primanti’s says it will be available all weekend long.

Crosby’s big moment came early in the first period of Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Crosby beat a defender to a loose puck and fired a perfect pass to Chris Kunitz, who buried the one-timer.

He capped off the evening by setting up the game-tying goal before scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

