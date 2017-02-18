Artist Breaks Guinness Non-Stop Tattooing Records

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They’ve done it!

Tattoo artist Robin H.M., with the help of her human canvas Jeff Garton, set not one, but two new Guinness records Saturday night at the Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo.

Robin H.M. spent 70 straight hours tattooing at the Sheraton Station Square, including 60 hours tattooing just one person.

Both are new world records.

The artist told KDKA that she loves her work.

“This is not a job for me. This is a way of life. This is what I do,” she said.

Both Robin H.M. and Garton are from Sandusky, Ohio.

The pair broke one of the records in 2011, but was beat out after that, which is why they’re came to Pittsburgh’s first-ever tattoo convention trying to break the record again.

