Hays Eagles May Be Sitting On New Egg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One week after the Hays Bald Eagles suffered a tragic blow, they may be caring for a new egg.

Last Sunday, the tree that held their nest and egg fell during a wind storm.

“The tree has fallen over completely, obviously holding the nest and the egg, we’d have to assume they’re both all gone,” Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania Executive Director Jim Bonner said.

Days later, the birds were seen carrying sticks to a hillside overlooking the Monongahela River, and now, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania believes the eagles could be sitting on a brand new egg.

“Throughout this morning and afternoon, one of the eagles has been on the nest full-time, which is a possible indication that there is an egg in the nest. We will continue to monitor the nest to see if there is always an eagle on the nest. If after 24 hours, there has been an eagle in the nest non-stop, we can presume that there is an egg in the nest,” Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania Communications Director Rachel Handel said.

As there is no camera trained on the new nest, bird watchers are monitoring the eagles the old fashioned way.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Last year, the eagles successfully raised two eaglets, which hatched in March and fledged in June. A third egg was not viable and never hatched.