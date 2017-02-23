EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Sunoco Building 2 Pipelines, Not Just 1 Across Pennsylvania

February 23, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Michael Hennigan, Sunoco Logistics Partners

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Sunoco Logistics Partners says there’s so much interest in its plans to build a natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that they’ll actually build two pipelines.

Philly.com says CEO Michael Hennigan broke the news to industry analysts during a conference call about the company’s quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Environmental advocacy groups had tried to halt construction of the $2.5 billion Mariner East 2 project, claiming it would unleash massive and irreparable damage to the state’s environment and residents.

The pipelines will connect Marcellus and Utica Shale wells in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to a Sunoco terminal in Marcus Hook, near Philadelphia.

A 16-inch pipeline will be built alongside the 20-inch pipeline already under construction.

The permitting process had always allowed a second pipeline, but Sunoco didn’t formally commit to that until Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

