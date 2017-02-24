Abandoned Pup Back At Shelter After Surgery, Vets Checking For Possible Concussion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Laney, the injured Yorkie pup, is back at the Animal Rescue League/Western Pa. Humane Society after having surgery for two broken legs.

She was abandoned that way outside the shelter earlier this week.

Laney’s been through a lot, and is continuing to recover from her ordeal. And the veterinarians treating her want to take another look to make sure something else isn’t going on.

“Overall, she did quite well last night, but we’re seeing some signs that aren’t quite right, so we want to do some x-rays this afternoon, perhaps to see if there’s a concussion,” said Dan Rossi, the CEO of the animal shelter.

A few days ago, the 11-week-old Yorkshire terrier was abandoned in the vestibule of the shelter’s location on the North Shore. She was semi-conscious and had two broken legs. Vets performed emergency surgery, repairing her broken bones and gave her two little casts.

Police are investigating, but officials don’t necessarily believe she was abused.

It may be that whatever happened was just an accident and she was dropped off because her owners just couldn’t afford the expensive medical treatment she needed.

“From what the surgeon said, typically, when you see limbs that are broken this way, it’s from a fall, so she might have fallen off of a high counter or out of a window, or given her size, even off a high bed, perhaps,” said Rossi.

Laney may be groggy because of all the medicine she’s had over the past couple of days, so vets will try to get all of that figured out. In the meantime, healing will take some time.

“It’s going to be about four to six weeks for the healing of the legs,” said Rossi. “She should make a full recovery and should be able to walk. It’s just having both legs cast; it’s a little difficult for her right now.”