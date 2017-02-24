U.S. Marshals Capture Oakmont Homicide Suspect

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
February 24, 2017 2:31 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the United States Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force apprehended a homicide suspect Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Ian Guliani, 34, was arrested at a hotel in the 4500 block of Mcknight Road.

Guliani is charged with with criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy related to the June 26, 2016 murder of 27-year-old Brandon Turowski in Oakmont.

Investigators say two men broke into the home. At least one intruder went upstairs where there was a confrontation that resulted in Turowski being shot and killed.

The second suspect has not been identified by police.

