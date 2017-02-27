WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

2 More Suspects Arrested In Cab Driver’s Beating Death

February 27, 2017 5:13 AM

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Two more suspects are now in custody in the beating death of a Pittsburgh cab driver.

Police in Youngstown, Ohio say their officers arrested Christen Glenn, 18, of Greensburg and Daniel Russell, 19, of Youngstown while acting on tip they received Sunday. Both men surrendered without incident. They’re being held in the Mahoning County Jail in Ohio.

Two other suspects, King Edwards, 20, of Pittsburgh and Hosea Moore, 20, of Pittsburgh are currently in the Allegheny County Jail. All four suspects are charged with robbery, criminal attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Police say the victim, Ramadhan Mohamed, 31, was called to the 400 block of Climax Street in Beltzhoover last Tuesday morning where he was brutally beaten by four men. Mohamed was found in a yard then taken to UPMC Presbyterian where he died Friday.

Local Islamic leaders believe Mohamed could have been the target of a hate crime. Investigators said there is no evidence that the robbery or beating were motivated by the driver’s nationality but the FBI has been notified.

“Cab drivers do get robbed all the time but people don’t get beaten to death in robberies very often,” Executive Director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh Wasi Mohamed said.

The president of Pittsburgh Transportation Group which operates zTrip said its drivers are collecting money for Mohamed’s family, and the company will match the amount collected.

They will also be placing black ribbons on all zTrip cabs.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia