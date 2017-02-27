EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Crews Searching Allegheny River Near New Kensington Bridge

February 27, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: New Kensington Bridge

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Emergency crews were searching the Allegheny River near the New Kensington Bridge Monday afternoon.

They were looking in the same area where a man jumped into the river after a police chase last week.

Officers were not able to locate the man after the chase.

So far, it is unclear if Monday’s search involves that same missing man.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Bob Allen’s report at 5 p.m. for more. 

