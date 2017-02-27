Crews Searching Allegheny River Near New Kensington Bridge

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Emergency crews were searching the Allegheny River near the New Kensington Bridge Monday afternoon.
They were looking in the same area where a man jumped into the river after a police chase last week.
Officers were not able to locate the man after the chase.
So far, it is unclear if Monday’s search involves that same missing man.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Bob Allen’s report at 5 p.m. for more.