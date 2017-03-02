High Winds Cause Damage, Power Outages

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — High winds whipped across southwestern Pennsylvania Wednesday night and Thursday morning, causing damage and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

As of 4:45 a.m., Duquesne Light was reporting outages to more than 5,000 customers in Allegheny County, including more than 2,000 in Indiana Township.

West Penn Power was reporting more than 4,000 of its own customers in Allegheny County without power. In addition, more than a thousand customers were without power in Washington and Greene Counties.

The National Weather Service issued several advisories, warning of strong winds that may be able to blow down limbs, trees and power lines.

A wind advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday morning for all of southwestern Pennsylvania. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were forecasted.

A wind advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties in Pennsylvania; and the ridges of eastern Monongalia County in West Virginia. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were forecasted.

Wind Advy in effect this mrng. Sct snow shwrs tapering off today. More snow shwrs tngt. Winter Wx Advy psbl Laurel Highlands & WV/MD ridges. pic.twitter.com/YX9mlnlIPX — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 2, 2017

There were reports of wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some places overnight. High winds toppled an 80-foot tall tree onto a house on Huron Avenue in McCandless. Earlier, high winds were blamed for the collapse of part of a wall at the former New Granada Theater in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. No inuries were reported.

Early Thursday morning, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced the Mon Wharf is closed until further notice as a result of the Flood Advisory issued for the Ohio River.