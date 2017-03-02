Korean Court Hands Down ‘Suspended Sentence’ In Kang DUI Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A Korean court has handed down a “suspended sentence” to Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang in a drunken driving incident.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Kang has been sentenced to eight months behind bars for fleeing the scene of an accident last December while driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, the sentence will be suspended for two years. That ruling will now allow Kang to soon join the Pirates at Spring Training in Bradenton, Florida.

#Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang received an 8-month sentence suspended for 2 years over DUI charges. He's now free to join Buccos' camp. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) March 3, 2017

"Suspended" sentence isn't unique to Korea, I don't think. Kang doesn't have to serve if he keeps his record clean for 2 years. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) March 3, 2017

The Yonhap News Agency reports that prosecutors in the case were seeking a fine equal to more than $13,000 U.S. dollars; but, the South Korean court determined the case was serious enough that they wanted it to go to trial.

Police say Kang was drunk last December when he wrecked his car in Seoul. It was his third DUI arrest in South Korea since 2009.

A friend of Kang also attended the court hearing last month after being charged for falsely telling police that he, not Kang, was driving the vehicle.

After the hearing, Kang said, “I deeply regret what I have done. If I can get one last chance, I will become an exemplary player to earn respect from everyone.”

Kang hit 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 108 games in 2016 in his second season in the majors.

