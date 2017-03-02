WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PETA Furious About Live Penguins Being Put Onto Ice During Stadium Series

March 2, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Flyers, Hockey, NHL, Penguins, PETA, Stadium Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans at Heinz Field were delighted over the weekend by live penguins from the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium waddling on the ice during the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Others, however, were less delighted.

In a letter sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals admonished the use of the animals during the game, saying the birds were sent “scrambling in terror” after being scared by fireworks.

“It’s inherently stressful for wild animals like penguins to be hauled around, used as props, and exposed to noisy crowds, with or without explosives going off,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling for the only Penguins on the ice at Heinz Field to be humans on skates.”

The letter is finished with a request: “Will you please let us know that you won’t use live animals for promotions in the future?”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jennofur OConnor says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    I agree – using penguins as props is ridiculous and cruel? Who came up with this stupid idea? Leave animals out of these kinds of events.

  2. Kim Marie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    I am too. This is preposterous and inhumane. BOO HISS.

  3. Rick Oskin says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:37 PM

    peta, owners of the single largest animal kill facility in the US, their idea of humane is to freeze to death. Although I disagree with the idiots of peta I also think this was cruel behavior by the zoo which isn’t new.

