WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Lawyers Working To Resolve Visa Issues For Kang After DUI Sentencing

March 3, 2017 6:52 PM By John Shumway
Filed Under: DUI, Frank Coonelly, John Shumway, Jung-Ho Kang, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, South Korea, Visa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following his sentencing in a DUI case in his native South Korea, Pittsburgh Pirates star Jung Ho Kang faces several more steps before he can rejoin the team, which is ready to welcome him back and get him on the right track.

In a South Korean courtroom, Kang listened as a judge sentenced him to eight months in jail for fleeing the scene of a drunken driving incident in Seoul last December.

But, then, the judge suspended the sentence for two years.

It’s the final chance the Pirates’ young third baseman asked for, but if the international baseball star runs into trouble in the next two years, he’ll face those eight months behind bars.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly says the court was a first step.

“There are a number of issues that need to be resolved before Jung Ho can return to the United States,” said Coonelly.

The biggest is his visa, because under President Trump’s new tougher rules, DUI is cause for rejection, as well as deportation. But immigration lawyers KDKA spoke with believe Kang will probably get special treatment.

Coonelly, in an interview on KDKA Radio, said the team has lawyers working on the issue.

“To try to help Jung Ho to travel to the United States, get back with the team, get re-acclimated with the team, and to live up to the commitments that he’s made in the treatment program that Major League Baseball has put forward for him and that he has accepted,” Coonelly said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Coonelly says Kang has made some serious mistakes, but he will find help in the comradery of the Pirates family.

“We can put our arms around him and help him to become the young man and the baseball player we know he can be to turn his life around,” Coonelly said.

More from John Shumway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia