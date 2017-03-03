Snow Causes Accidents, Delays In Butler County

BUTLER (KDKA) – Some overnight snow covered the roads in parts of Butler County, which led to some closures and delays.

PennDOT reported some parts of the county had as much as five inches of snow.

There were also several accidents and delays.

In a matter of about three hours, more than three inches of snow had fallen in parts of Butler County Friday morning.

“We just started fighting the snow. It was a lot of lake-effect snow, heavy white-out conditions, so we had our plows out, treating the roadways since two o’clock to daybreak, until the sun came out,” PennDOT District 10 Manager Matt Mattis said.

Some parts of the county received a dusting, while others saw several inches.

“Typically the border is right around 422. We tend to receive a little bit more snow up north,” Mattis said.

Mattis said they had all of their available trucks on the roads very early this morning. They were plowing and putting down salt. The Butler Area School District initially was on a 2-hour delay, but decided to cancel classes for traffic concerns.

“Our goal is to have the roads as safe as possible for that morning commute to work and also for the school buses,” Mattis said.

An Acura overturned on Bonniebrook Road, near Chicora Road, when the driver said he tried to avoid hitting a garbage truck.

“It was like slow motion. I was probably going 5 mph and the car just rolled over on its roof,” Adam Nagy said.

Fortunately, he wasn’t injured.

Meanwhile, several cars and trucks were stuck after sliding off highways.

“We try to manage the roads as best we can with the white out conditions and the lake effect know we were receiving,” Mattis said.

Officials said the sun, salt and drivers on the roadways combined, helped to melt the snow, to improve conditions for drivers.

