EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Watch: Pregnant Woman’s April The Giraffe Spoof Goes Viral

March 6, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: April The Giraffe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tired of waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth?

A woman in South Carolina took to Facebook to have some fun with the internet’s latest obsession.

In a full-coverage giraffe mask, Erin Dietrich performs a stunning rendition of the giraffe mom-to-be’s behavior: she paces around the room, not really doing much of anything.

The silly display continues for about eight minutes.

The post quickly went viral, with 11 million views and nearly 250,000 shares.

Some commenters played along, one joking “You guys are soo cruel keeping her locked up like this….open the door and let her out! AND where is her water bucket?”

All joking aside, the real April the Giraffe is still pregnant. You can watch our live stream here. 

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia