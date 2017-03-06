Watch: Pregnant Woman’s April The Giraffe Spoof Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tired of waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth?
A woman in South Carolina took to Facebook to have some fun with the internet’s latest obsession.
In a full-coverage giraffe mask, Erin Dietrich performs a stunning rendition of the giraffe mom-to-be’s behavior: she paces around the room, not really doing much of anything.
The silly display continues for about eight minutes.
The post quickly went viral, with 11 million views and nearly 250,000 shares.
Some commenters played along, one joking “You guys are soo cruel keeping her locked up like this….open the door and let her out! AND where is her water bucket?”
All joking aside, the real April the Giraffe is still pregnant. You can watch our live stream here.
