Couple Charged After Kids, Pets Found Living In Deplorable Conditions

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – Two people are facing charges after two kids and six pets were found living in deplorable conditions in Bridgeville.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street on Feb. 9. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy had been outside in 20 degree weather for about 20 minutes.

The child told police he attempted to get the attention of his mother’s boyfriend by banging on the door with a shovel. However, his attempts failed.

Officers were familiar with the adults of the home as being known drug users.

Fearing an overdose, police made a forced entry into the home. Once inside, they found Marcus Stancik, 30, who said he had just used heroin within the past hour.

What Bridgeville Police found was shocking & deplorable..what happened to the children & animals inside..KDKA TV 5&6 pic.twitter.com/25QCy0ayny — BJ Waters (@BRENDASNEWS) March 8, 2017

The child was taken into protective custody after his mother, Bree Reitmeyer, 34, could not be located. The child’s 16-year-old sister was also taken into protective custody later.

While inside, officers found two emaciated pit bulls and four cats. One of the dogs was so weak that he could not walk and had to be carried.

The dog, Cory, is now being cared for by Animal Friends.

Officers also found animal feces throughout the home. There did not appear to be running water, the toilet didn’t work and the only food item in the house was a spoiled package of chicken in the refrigerator. The home has since been condemned.

Meanwhile, officers returned to the home that evening and found Stancik in possession of crack cocaine paraphernalia.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Reitmeyer is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty to animals.

Both are being held in the Allegheny County Jail after turning themselves into police on March 3.

