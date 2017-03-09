Trial Resumes For Mother Accused Of Drowning 2 Sons In Bathtub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The trial for a woman accused of drowning her two young sons in a bathtub resumed Thursday morning.

Police say Laurel Schlemmer, 43, admitted to drowning the boys, ages 3 and 6, at her home in McCandless in 2014.

Initially Schlemmer told 911 she left the room and returned to find the boys unconscious.

She later changed her story in an interview with police.

“These crazy voices were prompting me to act irrationally and I changed clothes and got in there with them and held them under water,” she said.

Prosecutors claim Schlemmer had tried to harm the boys in the past.

One time, prosecutors say she left a boy in a hot car. On another occasion, she allegedly ran over both boys with her van.

Schlemmer’s lawyer said he’ll try to prove she had mental problems.

