Report: Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Derry Twp.

Authorities Believe Remains May Be That Of Missing Vandergrift Woman March 11, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, Derry Township, Ronny Cable

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Derry Township on Thursday.

According to the Tribune-Review, the remains were found buried in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road on Thursday evening. Investigators continued to work at the scene until Friday afternoon.

Sources close to the investigation tell KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that they believe the remains are that of 34-year-old Ronny Cable, who has been missing since Feb. 10, and authorities are investigating two people who may be involved in the victim’s death.

cable2 Report: Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Derry Twp.

Photo: Bring Our Missing Home

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office has not yet identified the remains, and the Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck told the Valley News Dispatch that the authorities “lack definitive proof to identify the remains as Ronny.”

The investigation is ongoing.

