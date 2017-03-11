Jung Ho Kang Placed On Restricted List Due To Visa Situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang has been placed on the restricted list due to his visa situation.
The Pirates announced the placement on Saturday.
“This move is neither a statement of pessimism or optimism that Jung Ho will be back with the team soon,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said. “This is just a reflection of the reality of the situation. The move that was made today to put Jung Ho on the restricted list is simply procedural.”
Kang has not yet obtained a U.S. work visa after he returned to South Korea for sentencing in a DUI case, and it’s unclear when Kang will be able to return to the United States.
