Looming Winter Storm Has State & Local Officials Preparing For The Worst

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It may be the middle of March, but winter is not quite over yet.

A massive storm that is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on the eastern side of our state and other areas will be blanketing western Pennsylvania in white, too.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango and the ridges in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

“As we head down through this evening and overnight tonight, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Allegheny County and the immediate area surrounding. A Winter Storm Warning for areas north of I-80 and the Laurel Highlands,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

While a decent snowfall is expected in #Pittsburgh area…it won’t be near what will accumulate on the other side of the state — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) March 13, 2017

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert, which went into effect at noon.

As a result, as many as 60 vehicles will be out from 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday to treat roads in the city. Then, a minimum of 80 trucks will be out from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts throughout the storm.

“After 10 o’clock, some light snow will develop. One to three inches overnight tonight and it will depend on location as to whether you’re closer to the one or three inch mark,” said Verszyla. “Areas east will do much better than areas further west. One to three inches again [Tuesday], and then staying brisk and cold through the middle part of the week.”

KDKA’s John Shumway Reports:

PennDOT crews all across the state spent the day getting trucks loaded and plows attached. They’re resting now, but they’ll be on the roads as you sleep when the snow is falling.

“We have all our trucks, they will be manned spreading material throughout the county,” said PennDOT Butler County Manager Mike Mattis. “These guys are going to be working 12 hours or more to treat this storm.”

State officials are also preparing for the incoming storm. Gov. Tom Wolf, on Monday afternoon, issued a “proclamation of disaster.”

It allows the Department of Transportation and Turnpike Commission to restrict speeds on highways. Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, restrictions will be in place on all interstates and expressways east of Interstate 99 and including Interstate 99:

45 mph speed limit

Ban on tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

These restrictions will be in place on Interstates 70, 76, 78, 80, 81, 83, 84, 283, 176, 180, 476, 380 and all expressways not on the interstate system. The Turnpike will have the same restrictions beginning at 10 p.m.

The governor says he is also deploying the National Guard, along with more than 2,000 snow plows.

Over in Philadelphia, all schools have cancelled classes for Tuesday. And back here in Pittsburgh, delays and closings are pouring in.

School superintendents will be closely watching the road crews work. They’ve become hesitant to call delays or closings in advance.

“We wait for the situation to present itself in the morning,” said Dr. William Pettigrew, the superintendent of Butler Area Schools. “Oftentimes, it’s very unpredictable. It may be an hour late or two hours. Sometimes we’ve been warned about storms and we didn’t get them at all.”

The hardest hit parts of our area are expected to be the ridges and higher elevations in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti Reports:

“We have 197 plow trucks that will be servicing and out on the roadways during this event,” said Jay Ofsanik, of PennDOT District 12, which services those areas.

Salt, brine, scrape, whatever it takes. PennDOT crews will be 12 on and 12 off in those areas until the job is done.

“In our area we have 3,000 miles of road,” Ofsanik said. “Now that translates into somewhere like 7,000 to 8,000 lane miles.”

