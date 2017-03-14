What Happened? Forecasters Explain Why Snow Missed Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a major winter storm began to move into the Northeast, many people in the City of Pittsburgh awoke Tuesday with one question.

Where’s the snow?

Up early for nothing. Some snow i got. #HighlyDisappointed pic.twitter.com/KMzJJUl9tp — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) March 14, 2017

The same powerful nor’easter that’s expected to bring a foot or more of snow to eastern Pennsylvania and points along the mid-Atlantic delivered mere flurries to Pittsburgh Tuesday morning, according to observations at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

Monday night, KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla said conditions may not be as bad as first thought in the Pittsburgh area.

“We’ve had a hard time pulling in moisture to overcome some of the dry air,” he said.

Tuesday morning, a National Weather Service forecasters’ discussion detailed the “complicated situation” that caused the snow to miss Pittsburgh.

“First and foremost, dry air just has simply been impossible to get rid of,” they said, while pointing to “a chasm between temperatures and dew points in the lower third of the troposphere.”

Don’t expect Pittsburgh to dodge the snow for much longer. NWS forecasters expect to see more widespread snowfall Tuesday afternoon.

“Much of the area that failed to see much some last night or this morning will finally see some by that juncture,” the NWS said.

While most of Pittsburgh missed the snow Tuesday morning, there was significant snowfall not far to the east of the city. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

