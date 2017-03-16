EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

DA: 3-Year-Old Accidentally Shot Herself In Chest In Mt. Washington

March 16, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Mt. Washington, Paul Parrish, Stephen Zappala, Yasha Ross

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Yasha Ross had her whole life ahead of her.

Her babysitter called the 3-year-old lovable and passionate.

That all ended Sunday afternoon when she got her hands on a gun inside a house in Mt. Washington.

“It appears that she got possession of a weapon that was in the house and shot herself in the upper chest,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

Zappalla indicated that the gun involved was in the possession of a man named Paul Parrish. It was his home where the child was killed.

The toddler and her mother, who live in Moon Township, had been visiting Parrish.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“Parrish has a history of violence, he is a felon not to possess a handgun. That was his handgun. A warrant was issued for him yesterday and we are looking for him right now,” Zappala said.

U.S. Marshalls are assisting Pittsburgh police in finding Parrish and the federal government may file charges as well.

“As a felon not to possess and a child loses her life because he does indeed possess, there is principal here that would make it appropriate to prosecute him for the homicide. It would be a degree of manslaughter,” Zappala said.

One other person could be charged in this case.

According to Zappalla, a woman purchased that gun for Parrish. That is being investigated as a “straw purchase,” wherein someone buys a firearm and lies about who ultimately will possess the weapon. That’s a federal offense.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia