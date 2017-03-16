WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

School: Le’Veon Bell Not Allowed To Attend Prom With Steelers Fan

March 16, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, Waukesha School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Wisconsin school is dashing a girl’s dream of being taken to the prom by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Waukesha School District is pumping the brakes on the date, which was agreed to over Twitter, due to the fact that Bell is older than 19 and because he was once arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

In an apparent reference to the 2014 incident that resulted in Bell’s two-game suspension, Waukesha School District spokeswoman Terry Schuster said: “You can Google Mr. Bell.”

“We have to be equitable in the way we treat our students,” Schuster said. “We don’t even know if this is a real commitment.”

According to Twitter, the commitment is very much real.

Bell told Ava Tarantino, a life-long Steelers fan, that if her tweet inviting him to the prom got more than 600 retweets, he would attend.

Almost 5 hours later, Tarantino’s tweet at been retweeted more than 1,300 times.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia