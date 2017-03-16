School: Le’Veon Bell Not Allowed To Attend Prom With Steelers Fan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Wisconsin school is dashing a girl’s dream of being taken to the prom by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Waukesha School District is pumping the brakes on the date, which was agreed to over Twitter, due to the fact that Bell is older than 19 and because he was once arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

In an apparent reference to the 2014 incident that resulted in Bell’s two-game suspension, Waukesha School District spokeswoman Terry Schuster said: “You can Google Mr. Bell.”

“We have to be equitable in the way we treat our students,” Schuster said. “We don’t even know if this is a real commitment.”

According to Twitter, the commitment is very much real.

Bell told Ava Tarantino, a life-long Steelers fan, that if her tweet inviting him to the prom got more than 600 retweets, he would attend.

Almost 5 hours later, Tarantino’s tweet at been retweeted more than 1,300 times.

welllll, a deal is a deal @avatarantino26 ……see youu at your prom 😊 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 12, 2017

