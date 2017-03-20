Best Ravioli In Pittsburgh

by Janelle Sheetz Few things are more delicious than a great dish of ravioli, and fortunately, Pittsburgh has plenty of places to get it. Although ravioli is a staple typically found in Italian restaurants, the dish is certainly not limited to that and can be found all over city, from Spanish restaurants to Italian grocers to buy and devour at home. So enjoy — here are the best places in Pittsburgh to get ravioli.

Groceria Italiana

237 Cedarville St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 681-1227

www.facebook.com/Groceria-Italiana-425201950921998/ Bloomfield’s Groceria Italiana has a reputation for its ravioli, especially when it comes to the woman who makes it, known appropriately as The Ravioli Lady. The ravioli she makes is sold in the grocer both fresh and frozen and includes such fillings as artichoke/gorgonzola, spinach, meat and cheese, roasted red pepper, mushroom, and more, with the total number of varieties being about a dozen — and if you’re in at the right time, you just might get to see them being made in person.

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

2010-2012 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 471-8330

www.pennmac.com The Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. is a staple of Pittsburgh’s Strip District, selling thousands of imported and specialty-foods products — including of course, pastas, as the name suggests. They have plenty of ravioli varieties, from staples like three-cheese, lobster, or portabella mushroom to more unique ones like pumpkin mascarpone, smoked mozzarella, or asiago chicken. Prices and the number of ravioli in each bag vary by type. But best of all, you don’t have to be in the Pittsburgh area to enjoy them, as you can buy them online.

Mallorca

228 E. Carson St.

Pittsbugh, PA 15203

(412) 488-1818

www.mallorcarestaurantpgh.com Mallorca, located on the South Side and now celebrating 25 years in business, specializes in Spanish cuisine made from original recipes, serving up such dishes as paella, chicken piri piri, and plenty of seafood, from calamari to mussels and, of course, lobster ravioli with a choice of sauces for $22.95. For vegetarians, they also have Ravioli de Espinaca, stuffed with spinach and roasted garlic with a choice of sauces for $17.95.

Bella Vista

1204 Grandview Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 431-1660

www.bellavistapgh.com Mt. Washington’s Grandview Ave. has plenty of great restaurants, and when it comes to authentic Italian/American Cuisine, Bella Vista is one of your best options. When it comes to ravioli, they offer the always-popular lobster variety, and theirs is stuffed with crabmeat and served with a lobster cream sauce for $32.95.