People Who Walk Downtown Frightened By Deadly Cab Accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Accident investigators are still trying to piece together what happened at the corner of 9th and Liberty Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday night.

A Vet’s Taxi jumped the curb, hitting two people and killing 55-year-old Jaafar Bey.

“The cab came at a high rate of speed, turned and hit the person that’s deceased on the ground and continued to drive to the gate,” witness Melinda Lane said.

“Everyone is sick about it because we all walk the streets and sounded like something that happened out of the blue,” Matt Gee, who works Downtown said.

Jaafar Bey described himself on his Facebook page as a self employed blues guitarist.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

His family does not believe he was with the second person injured in the accident.

Police say the driver of the taxi remained at the scene but he has not been officially identified. Calls to their offices Monday went unanswered. That leaves many wondering how something like this could happen.

“It’s terrifying and I am standing here with my son,” Valerie Krishna said.

“You don’t normally think a car is going to jump the curb or come over here cause there is so much sidewalk,” Sheila Dillard said.

“You have to have your wits about you when you jaywalk but when you are standing in the sidewalk you tend not to think about cars,” Gee said.