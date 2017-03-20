Steelers Sign Running Back Knile Davis

PITTSBUGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a new running back to a one-year contract.
The team announced Monday that Knile Davis, who is entering his fifth season with the NFL, would be joining the black and gold.
A third-round (96th overall) draft selection in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs, Davis is a product of Arkansas.
He spent the 2013-15 seasons with Kansas City before stints with the Chiefs (nine games) and Green Bay Packers (two games) in 2016.
Davis’ career regular-season numbers include 250 rushes for 805 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns and 34 receptions for 271 receiving yards with a touchdown in 57 games (two starts).
He also has returned 73 kickoffs for 1,960 yards (26.8 average) with two kickoff return touchdowns.
In three career postseason games, Davis has rushed for 109 yards on 28 attempts with a touchdown and caught nine passes for 46 yards with a score, in addition to four kickoff returns for 196 yards (49.0 average) and a touchdown.
Later, it was announced that cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was also signed.