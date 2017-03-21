Pittsburgh Police Charge 11, Release Details In Jail Protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Pittsburgh Police have charged 11 people after protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set off “large-scale” fireworks during a protest outside the Allegheny County Jail.

The defendants are facing numerous charges, including disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, causing/risking a catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, aggravated assault, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing prohibited offensive weapons, and resisting arrest.

Police say about 25 people from the Allegheny County Health Justice Project gathered about 8 p.m. Monday.

Two bicycle officers intervened and scuffled with two protesters, each carrying a backpack. One man’s backpack contained mace, a loaded pistol – which he was licensed to carry – brass knuckles and a pocket knife. Police say they found knives and other weapons on some other protesters.

On Tuesday afternoon, it is a much different scene at the jail. Peaceful protesters sat outside of Pittsburgh Municipal Court. They hung two banners on the wall and were offering people coffee. KDKA’s Julie Grant tried to ask them what they are protesting, but a clear answer was never provided.

However, the group has said they are protesting insufficient medical care for inmates.

The jail’s security wasn’t breached during Monday night’s incident.

