Butler Police Seek Person Of Interest In 4-Year-Old’s Death

BUTLER (KDKA) – Police are looking to speak with a person of interest in connection with the “suspicious” death of a 4-year-old boy in Butler County.

Officials say 4-year-old Bentley Miller was found unresponsive in a car at the Armco Credit Union in Pullman Square around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and performed CPR before the boy was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Sources said Miller showed signs of unexplained injuries.

Since then, police identified Keith Jordan Lambing as a person of interest in the boy’s death.

Lambing, who goes by Jordan, had been staying at the Super 8 Motel in Butler with the boy and the boy’s mother.

There is no warrant for Lambing’s arrest, but police want to speak with him.

